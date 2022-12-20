Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
The Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective announced Monday that it received a $30,000 grant from Umpqua Health Alliance to conduct a survey, with the goal of gathering a comprehensive understanding of the demographics and needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Douglas County.
Chi Mei Tam, one of the leaders of the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, said that having this information, which has previously never been available in this community, will help show the size of Douglas County’s LGBTQ+ community, as well as where support is most needed.
“We know that when it comes to our community, there’s a lot of issues when it comes to housing, health care, unemployment, education, etc.,” Tam said. “But there hasn’t really been any comprehensive data, especially from Douglas County, to be able to prove that."
The survey process, which will also support community events like town halls, community events, focus groups, and outreach, is funded by Roseburg-based healthcare company Umpqua Health Alliance.
“Currently, there is a lack of information on the needs of our LGBTQIA+ members in Douglas County, and this survey will assess their needs and allow the community to better understand and support this population through a health equity lens,” said Lindsey Baker, executive administrator at Umpqua Health Alliance. “…A robust, focused needs assessment will not only help the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, but all Douglas County Organizations, to take action to support the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Tam said that the Rainbow Collective, a queer-led community organization founded in Roseburg in February 2022, will receive support from the EQUI Institute, a Portland-based organization, to help find the best methods in which to conduct the survey and outreach work.
“There’s been a lot of misconception that there are not a lot of us, and our concerns are very minimal,” Tam said. “With this project, it would help us have quantifiable and qualitative data on our population, and we’ll be able to use that data to be able to advocate for not just LGBTQ+ friendly policy, but advocate for services and support and funding to support the needs and concerns of the LGBTQ+ community in Douglas County.”
Juliet Rutter, a member of the Rainbow Collective, is excited for the organization to take part in the assessment.
“It’s within our wheelhouse to empower our community, and information is empowering,” Rutter said. “The Collective is by and for the LGBTQIA+ community. We have a unique, insider perspective on how to get this done.”
Tam said that the grant is allocated between March and December of next year, a timeline which includes the creation and development of the survey itself. The results of the survey will likely not be available until the last few months of 2023, when the Rainbow Collective will present the data to different community organizations, health service providers, and policymakers.
“As I was growing up here, myself and my friends didn’t think anybody was looking out for us,” Rutter said. “But with this information, we can all make sure that nobody else in the LGBTQIA+ community grows up feeling this way.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
