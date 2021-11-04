An unloaded log truck crashed in the southbound lanes of the Myrtle Creek curves on Interstate 5, causing an interruption of southbound traffic Thursday morning.
The crash occurred near milepost 107, blocking the right lane on the southbound side of the freeway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The crash scene had been cleared as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
