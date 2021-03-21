A chilly Saturday in December 2019 was quite literally the longest day of my life.
By my count, the day took 35 hours: the 24 hours of a normal day, plus the 11-hour time change from Moscow to Eugene.
I’d never planned to spend a week of my college winter break in Russia — but when we uncovered the story of the pen pal project, we had to uncover what would happen if we tried again.
Just three months before my departure, the team behind “Classroom 15” had determined we needed just a little bit more to turn our story into the book we now have before us. We needed a reporter on the ground in Russia to cement the story in the present — and to witness the smiles on fourth grade faces as they opened letters from new American friends.
Somehow, as our group discussed how we might accomplish such a task, eyes turned to me. It was decided, then: I’d be the one dispatched to fly to a then-undetermined elementary school with a packet of letters from Yoncalla, deliver them to waiting students and capture their reactions.
Not to mention writing two book chapters before a quickly approaching deadline. Most of those chapters, I must admit, were fueled by a confused internal clock and cup after cup of mediocre airline coffee during that 35-hour day.
“Visa stuff?” I scribbled on a notepad during our team meeting about the trip, just after I received my craziest reporting assignment to date.
“Purchase a thicker winter coat,” I added to my mental to-do list at the same time.
The next few weeks flew by, as I checked off those items and more, setting up flights, interviews and lodging and learning the essentials about travel to Russia.
There was plenty to be stressed about, as I’d never been to the country before, and it has a dismal track record of respect for journalists. And it didn’t help that much of the American conversation about Russia continues to be built on Cold War fears, with sneaking spies and nuclear tensions some of the most familiar depictions of the country.
But after a customs agent investigated my visa and studied my face, I hardly had time to think about any of that. Immediately, the first stop from the airport was a train station.
Under a cold, dark December sky, I boarded a bright red sleeper car with my guide and translator, and we set off on a 14-hour ride, much of it through small villages in the snowy countryside.
Rostov-on-Don’s Gimnazium 14, though, was anything but cold. I was met with a warm reception by students and teachers, all of whom were excited about the prospect of American pen pals.
We talked for two days about all of the themes which appear in the book: How do we understand the relationship between our two countries? How is that relationship different for everyday people, compared to political leaders?
The students had already written letters for me to bring back to Southern Oregon, but they jumped to write more once they read the ones from new friends in Yoncalla.
And the students were, unsurprisingly, inquisitive of me. What was Eugene like, and did I play sports there? What are my hobbies, and do I have pets? Was I married, and did I like Ariana Grande?
The trip, though short, provided a slew of thought-provoking moments, like an impromptu stop in a Moscow park to see a set of sculptures ominously titled “Children are the Victims of Adult Vices.”
That’s a moment which sticks with me, my half-serendipitous discovery of a monument dedicated to the idea that the book considers in depth, the steady stream of onlookers who passed through the park and spent a few minutes paying homage to the sculptures.
That walk in the park became the book’s first scene — but I don’t think it was the most thought-provoking moment of the whole journey. That title is reserved for the students, and their deeply interested, and deeply human, questions.
What sticks out most is when the students asked me to put my Instagram handle on the whiteboard. The social media follow — it’s the ubiquitous symbol of global connection for our generation.
“Could we, the students of Rostov-on-Don, cement a human connection with an American from across the globe?” the students wondered silently, as I scribbled out my handle in the front of their classroom.
I like to think that, if they had been there too, that chance to connect across the world would have been all the fourth graders of 1960 would’ve wanted.
