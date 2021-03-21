My trip to Roseburg from Eugene was one of the most beautiful drives I’ve ever experienced.
Some trees had started to spring new leaves while others remained bare in the cold of winter. We were surrounded by rolling mountains and every shade of green imaginable. The trip allowed me to ponder the pure excitement I felt at the prospect of going to a new town to interview a woman with direct knowledge of the event we were covering, an event that occurred 60 years ago in the small town in southern Oregon.
Through my research, I learned that Roseburg was known as Timber Town. As a native to Southern California, where our local flora is dominated by palm trees, I couldn’t imagine what a “Timber Town” would look like.
As it turns out, Timber Town is exactly what it sounds like. As we got closer to Roseburg, we passed truck after truck carrying logs and one timber mill after another.
The Coon family lived on a side street that was difficult to find. The sign had been blown over in the snowstorm two months before and had not yet been fixed. But once we pulled up to the house, it was exactly as I’d imagined — the All-American home, complete with flowers under the window, blue trim and Old Glory waving at us as we pulled up to the curb.
As a newer journalism student, conducting interviews had not yet become second nature to me. Despite all the planning, preparation, my notebook full of questions and audio recorders packed with fresh batteries, I still felt the pressure of encountering a stranger to get a story. But Janice Boyle’s former classmate Genee Coon was a delight and after only a few minutes it felt like I was talking to an old friend.
Learning about other peoples’ lives and listening to their stories is what I love most about being a reporter.
Half of our time in Roseburg was spent with the Coons and the other half driving through downtown, looking at the locations we had learned so much about in our previous months of research — the Boyles’ old house, and the buildings formerly known as Riverside Elementary School.
We also went to the newly reopened library and looked through the old copies of The News-Review on microfilm. It was a journey back to our pre-Google investigative work: libraries, microfilms and ancient viewing machines that took me way too long to figure out how to operate.
The trip was short; we only spent a few hours in Roseburg. But for a student just beginning to dip my toes into journalism, this trip only made me want to dive in entirely.
