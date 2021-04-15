A house fire in the 2900 block of Northeast Yount Avenue resulted in significant structural and water damage on Thursday morning.
No injuries were reported but two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire.
A neighbor reported the fire to Douglas County 911 dispatch center at 7:28 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the detached garage fully involved and spreading to a nearby single story residential structure. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 20-30 minutes.
The fire is under investigation but early indications are that a heat lamp inside a chicken coop is considered a likely cause.
The Roseburg Fire Department offers the following fire safety tips to help reduce the hazards created by heat lamps for pets and livestock:
- Use UL-listed heat lamps and follow manufacturer’s instructions.
- Heat lamps with guards may provide some protection if the lamp falls into combustible bedding.
- Ensure heat lamps are installed in locations where they are far enough from any combustibles to preclude ignition. Remember that wooden construction elements will eventually dry out and ignite from a heat lamp too.
- Ensure the installation is secure and the light cannot be knocked down.
- Run cords in locations where animals cannot reach them.
- Make sure electrical circuits are not overloaded. Heat lamps use more amperage than regular lights.
- Keep all combustibles away from heat lamps and ensure kids doing chores are aware of the hazards.
- Check the lamp and mounting periodically to ensure it is secure.
The Roseburg Police Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas Fire District No. 2 and American Red Cross also assisted at the scene.
