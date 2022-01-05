Trees are folded over Oregon Highway 138 East near Diamond Lake after a major snow storm passed through the area Monday, dropping nearly three feet of snow. The highway remains closed from milepost 61, near Clearwater Campground, to the junction with U.S. 97.
Crews clear snow from the Highway 138E and Highway 97 intersection. The roads had been closed for nearly two days after being buried with snow.
Oregon Department of Transportation
Oregon Department of Transportation
A tractor-trailer is disabled after losing traction and sliding off the roadway on Oregon Highway 138 East 5 miles east of Diamond Lake Monday night.
Update: Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, state officials said Highway 138E, Highway 62 and Highway 230 have reopened.
Oregon Highway 138 East remained closed Wednesday morning east of milepost 61 due to heavy snow, high winds and downed trees.
A storm that came through the region Monday dropped nearly 3 feet of snow in the Diamond Lake area, causing downed trees and other travel hazards from the area of Clearwater Campground through to the junction with U.S. 97.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews were also working to clear a debris slide near milepost 34 east of Steamboat which has one lane closed.
A 24-mile section of Highway 230 southwest from the Diamond Lake junction also remained closed as of Wednesday morning, as well as a portion of Highway 62 near prospect.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation were working to make those sections of highway safely passable by Wednesday afternoon.
