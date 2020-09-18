Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad O'Dell announced Friday that as of 5 p.m., all existing Level 3 "Go!" evacuation orders for the Archie Creek Fire have been downgraded.
In a video update on the DCSO's Facebook page, O'Dell said the stretch of Little River Road from Buckhorn Road east to the end of Little River had been downgraded to a Level 2 "Be Set" designation. In the Calapooya Creek area east of Sutherlin, the section between Banks Creek and the end of Nonpareil Road had also been dropped to a Level 2.
Highway 138 East between Idleyld Park and Dry Creek remained at Level 2, but is open only to active road and fire personnel, and those who can provide proof of residency in that area, as well as residents of Rock Creek Road.
Residents wishing to access those areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings as there are still hazardous conditions, and should expect intermittent delays as crews work to remove dangerous timber and other hazards, especially near roadways.
Residents along the stretches of Highway 138 from Little River Road to Idleyld Park and from Little River to the Buckhorn Road intersection are currently at Level 1 "Be Ready."
The only current Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order remains in the Toketee, Lemolo and Diamond Lake areas due to the growing Thielsen Fire, which had reached 10,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.