8:20 p.m. update: The Douglas Colunty Sheriff's Office is re-issuing a Level 3 "GO!" evacuation notice for residents on Little River Road between New Bridge Road and the end of Little River Road, including all side roads between these two points.
The road is closed at Little River Road and New Bridge Road and open to fire and emergency traffic only. Residents will not be permitted back into the Level 3 area until the risk subsides.
It is strongly recommended that residents evacuate the area immediately and don't attempt to make efforts to protect structures. If residents choose to ignore this warning, they should know that emergency services may not be able to assist further. This will be the last notice residents in the area will receive.
Original story: Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell Wednesday announced lowered evacuation levels in three areas impacted by the Archie Creek Fire.
East of Sutherlin, residents living between Plat K and Banks Creek (along with all side roads) saw their evacuation lifted entirely as of noon Wednesday, O'Dell said in a video on the DCSO Facebook page. However, residents between Banks Creek and the end of Nonpareil Road remained at Level 2 "Be Set" status.
All Glide and Idleyld Park residents living between Little River Road and the Idleyld Trading Post were dropped to a Level 1 "Be Ready" order. Any locations east on Highway 138 East remain at Level 3 "Go!"
Those residents on Little River Road between Highway 138 East and the Buckhorn Road junction have been lowered to Level 2, while those further up Little River remain at Level 3 due to increasing fire activity in the area.
For more details about existing evacuation levels, visit the DCSO's web page at www.dsco.com/evacuations.
