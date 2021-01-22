A Myrtle Creek man wanted in the non-fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man in Millsite Park turned himself in to Myrtle Creek police Friday morning in Canyonville.
Desmond Matthew Garcia, 18, reportedly left the Myrtle Creek area to stay with a family member in Canyonville after the incident.
According to Myrtle Creek Police Department detective Kevin Taggart, Garcia asked that family member to call the Myrtle Creek Police and turn him over to police after seeing multiple social media posts implicating him.
Garcia was taken into custody at 11:38 a.m., according to a press release from the police department.
He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Initial bail was set at $306,250.
Two suspects have been sought in the stabbing at the park. It was unclear if Garcia committed the act or was an accomplice, and the second suspect — also an adult — is still at large.
Anyone who has information pertaining to the second suspect is asked to call the Myrtle Creek Police Department at 541-440-4471.
