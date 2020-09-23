Pacific Power crews have restored power to more than 3,200 Pacific Power customers from Myrtle Creek to Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon, after windy weather rolled through the county.
At one point Wednesday, 1,655 customers were affected in the Green area, another 1,280 in Sutherlin and more than 300 in Myrtle Creek.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, less than a handful of people remained without power, according to the company website.
