The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the Galesville Reservoir recreational use health advisory.
Water monitoring confirms the level of cyanotoxins found are now below the recreational guideline values for people.
If visiting the reservoir, continue to monitor for signs of cyanobacteria blooms. They can develop and disappear given the proper bloom conditions. It is important to be informed on how to recognize blooms and signs of exposure, as only a portion of water bodies in Oregon are watched for blooms.
Be wary of areas where the water appears foamy, scummy, thick, pea-green or blue-green, and stay away from thick brownish-red mats and bright green clumps suspended in the water, according to OHA. Cyanotoxins can still exist in clear waters following the death of a bloom if toxins are released in the surrounding areas.
Inhalation or consumption of water in bloom affected is highly hazardous – this is the primary route of exposure. Boiling, filtering or treating water with filtration will not remove the toxins. OHA recommends finding alternative water sources.
Pets and children are at increased risk of exposure. Dogs can die within minutes or hours of cyanotoxin exposure through drinking the water, licking their fur or consuming the toxins through floating mats or dried crust along the shore.
Symptoms resonate with those similar to food poisoning: stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms may be more serious such as numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath – these require medical attention. Dogs may exhibit symptoms of weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy or loss of appetite. Pet owners should immediately seek veterinary treatment if their animals show any of those symptoms.
OHA recommends not eating fish caught from affected sites, as they pose unknown health risks. Those who decide to consume these fish should remove the fat, skin and organs before cooking or freezing, and rinse fillets with clean water. Toxins presumably collect in the tissues.
