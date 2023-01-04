The trial for Uriah James Carleton was moved to the end of July, following a trial readiness hearing Tuesday.
Defense attorneys representing Carleton requested to postpone court proceedings and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve H. Hoddle granted the motion.
The trial, which was originally scheduled to begin next week and last four days, is now scheduled to take two weeks, starting on Jul. 25, with the next trial readiness hearing scheduled for Jul. 17. Defense attorneys Brook Reinhard and Jessica Sacharow said in the written motion that the continuance was filed to allow for additional time to prepare the case for trial.
Carleton, who entered the courtroom Tuesday wearing a neck brace, was charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he was the driver in a crash last August in Riddle that killed Kiya Speckman, 16, Janeva Hodgson, 20, and Caleb Hodgson, 17. Police say that when his blood was tested at the hospital, he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.125.
The motion came as a surprise to those in attendance, who arrived with the understanding that the trial would proceed as expected next week.
"It's going to be a part of our lives dealing with this guy, but it'd be nice to get some kind of justice to start with, and get the ball rolling," said Ray Hodgson, father of Janeva and Caleb Hodgson. "Coming back here and seeing him every time is not pleasing."
"We will get justice," added Kittie Rogers, mother of Kiya Speckman.
Reinhard said during the hearing he wants to schedule a settlement conference with the prosecution. Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said to those gathered outside the courtroom after the hearing that a settlement would not happen.
"Is this fair?" one woman asked Wesenberg outside of the courtroom following the hearing. "We have to wait another six or seven months for this?"
"Nothing about any of this is fair," Ray Hodgson said.
Carleton remains lodged in the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $3 million.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
