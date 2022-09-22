About six months ago, CHI Mercy Medical Center began a new program bringing volunteers and their trained therapy dogs to meet patients and staff who are suffering and in need of a different type of support.
Teresa Scott, director of volunteer services for the medical center, began working with Chuck Allured and his special girl, Lily of Jellystone, a 19-month-old golden retriever known for her enthusiasm and desire to share love with everyone she encounters.
“Right now, we have about 50 days of visits at around 1,000 to 1,200 volunteer hours total,” said Allured. “We usually visit about 15-20 minutes per patient, so you can do the math and see Lily has put in a lot of time here already.”
Allured introduced Frank Formatin to Scott and the program. Formatin is a trainer for therapy and service dogs and jumped at the chance to bring one of her six puppies into the fold.
“Kismet is a 21-month-old Belgian Shepard who was trained as a service dog, but she also has been trained in therapy work,” said Formatin. “She usually does 10-minute visits and sees about 10 patients a day.”
Right now, each therapy dog visits the hospital two days a week on average.
“My dream is to have a dog at Mercy every day of the week,” said Scott. “Senior leadership is on board as they see the healing these dogs bring.”
Bunnie Van Fossen, who is a patient, lit up on Wednesday when Lily entered the room.
“Oh! I miss my dog so much; he is a Chihuahua,” Van Fossen said.
As Lily was gently placed on Fossen’s bed by her handler, Allured, Fossen settled back into her bed and began petting Lily.
“She is so relaxing to have around, she just makes you feel better,” said Fossen. “Me and my dog are usually inseparable. I really miss my dog.”
All of the care and compassion shown does take a toll on the dogs, which is why they are each given ample time to relax after their shifts.
“When we get through with our 3- or 4-hour shift, Lily will take a 20-minute nap on the ride home and sleeps so deeply I have to carry her in the house,” said Allured. “She sleeps hard until 7 or 7:30 in the evening and then gets up ready to go and play.”
“This program has made me humble,” said Formatin, Kismet’s handler. “This has become the hour or hour and a half that I can actually help people.”
“I think I have been a nurturer my whole life, but I also don’t really have overt reactions,” said Allured. “I give what I can and move on.”
Having begun training at just eight weeks of age, Lily has gone through the required three standardized tests and training needed to be a therapy dog, while Kismet has done the training necessary to be both a therapy and service dog.
“The difference is service dogs are one-on-one,” Scott said. “They are specifically trained for an individual’s needs and they are singularly focused on that one person.
“A therapy dog is there for everyone,” Scott added. “What I mean is during COVID-19, Lily spent more time with troubled staff than with patients.”
With only two therapy dogs available, the medical center is interested in finding others who are willing to be part of this program.
“The problem is there is a cost associated with the training, and it is not small,” said Scott. “Plus, while there are trainers statewide, the only local trainer is Formatin and while we do not recommend anyone, that is the easiest way.”
“It is very important the personality of the dog,” said Formatin. “Plus, they all must have a fully clean bill of health, shots must be up-to-date and 24 hours before a visit they must have a bath, nails and ears checked and their teeth cleaned.”
Both Lily and Kismet have Facebook pages: @LilyofJellystone and Kismet’s handle is @workingwithfate.
If you are interested in more information on training, becoming a handler or volunteering at the hospital, please contact Teresa Scott at 541-677-4465.
