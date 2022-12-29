Douglas Electric Cooperative crews said they encountered numerous downed trees Tuesday. The number continued to grow throughout the day, which Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said ‘significantly slowed their progress.’ Some crews continued to work in areas without good cellular or radio coverage and were not easy to contact, making more accurate outage numbers expected Thursday.
Both Pacific Power and Douglas Electric Cooperative made significant progress restoring power to their customers in Douglas County Wednesday after Tuesday’s windy winter storm led to widespread outages across Oregon.
Pacific Power reported Thursday morning that there were only two minor outages remaining in the county, with approximately 80 customers affected in Umpqua and Glendale.
“We now have nearly 350 field personnel at work across Oregon,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations at Pacific Power, in a press release from the company Wednesday morning. “The progress overnight was outstanding, and the work continues today as we move toward full restoration.”
Douglas Electric Cooperative said in an update Wednesday night that 400 meters were without power at the time, mostly in the Loon Lake, Tenmile Lake, Upper Smith River, South Smith River and Scottsburg areas.
The company said that repair crews, who had worked two 16-hour plus days trying to restore power, would rest overnight before returning to work Thursday morning.
At the height of the storm Tuesday, nearly 50,000 Pacific Power customers were without power across the state, as well as over 2,000 Douglas Electric Cooperative customers in the county.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.