221228-nrr-downedtrees-1

Douglas Electric Cooperative crews said they encountered numerous downed trees Tuesday. The number continued to grow throughout the day, which Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said ‘significantly slowed their progress.’ Some crews continued to work in areas without good cellular or radio coverage and were not easy to contact, making more accurate outage numbers expected Thursday.

 Courtesy of Douglas Electric Cooperative

Both Pacific Power and Douglas Electric Cooperative made significant progress restoring power to their customers in Douglas County Wednesday after Tuesday’s windy winter storm led to widespread outages across Oregon.

