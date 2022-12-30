SALEM — The Oregon Public Utility Commission announced in a news release Thursday that it had finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp, the electric power company that owns Pacific Power, which will go into effect at the start of the new year.
The commission says that the increases, which the will result in an average rate hike of 14.8% across all customer types, were implemented based on forecasts for both a higher cost of fuel to produce electricity, and a higher cost to purchase electricity on the market. PacifiCorp also cited supply chain problems as a reason for the increase.
The commission said the actual impacts of the increases will vary depending on usage for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
"We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers," said Megan Decker, chair of the PUC, in the release. "Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity. Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of the higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact."
Pacific Power recently implemented a program which went into effect Oct. 1, providing rate discounts ranging from 20-40% to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. The program was implemented after the passage of House Bill 2475, known as the Energy Affordability Act. Customers interested in the program can call 888-221-7070 or visit the Pacific Power website.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
