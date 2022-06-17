On Monday at their regular meeting, the Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors voted to reduce fares on all services effective July 1.
“At a time when the price of gas is rising at an astronomical rate, the increased cost of living hits our low-income and rural populations especially hard,” Cheryl Cheas, UPTD’s general manager said in a news release. “Our hope is to provide some measure of relief from the current level of inflation by cutting the price of riding the UTrans bus and Umpqua Rides services in half.”
A regular, one-way ride will become a $1 fare. For seniors and people with disabilities, the fare will become 50 cents. ParaTransit services for qualifying individuals who are not able to ride the regular fixed-route bus system due to a disability will drop from $4 to $2.
Umpqua Rides will move to a $1 fare instead of a donation. Veterans and children up to age 17 ride free. High school students ride free as well.
Regular monthly passes will also drop from $50 to $25. Reduced fare passes, for seniors and people with disabilities, will drop from $25 to $12.50. The UCC Term pass will be reduced to $25 and day passes will be $2.
Look for information to be posted soon on the umpquatransit.com website or the UTrans Facebook page.
(2) comments
Who is going to fund the lost revenue for the transit service? Taxpayers?
Good move. Now how about the fareless service like Corvallis now offers?
