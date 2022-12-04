The Roseburg VA Health Care System recently saw a shift in power as Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks, the associate director, became the interim director on Sep. 1, after director Keith Allen’s resignation.
Nelson-Brooks, who goes by Tandi, was born in Jamaica. After living the first 14 years of her life there, she and her family moved to New Jersey, where she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental policy from Rutgers University and a master’s in public health from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
In 2010, she started her career working in the VA, working as the health promotion disease prevention program manager in New Jersey before moving to Hawaii in 2015 to work in their VA system as the health systems specialist, eventually overseeing the telehealth program on the islands.
Nelson-Brooks, looking for a new challenge, was interviewed by the Roseburg VA for the position of associate director, and decided that the fit was right for her.
“I told my director at the time that they invited me for a face-to-face interview,” Nelson-Brooks said. “I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’m just going for the experience, I have no intention of accepting the position.’ But then I came down, I met with the staff, and I learned about some of the challenges that exist in a rural facility, as well as some of the opportunities for improvement that exist within the facility. And as a result of that face-to-face interview, I was like, I think I’ll be moving to Roseburg.”
Hired as the associate medical center director for the Roseburg VA in 2021, Nelson-Brooks became the interim director in September of this year after Allen left following just over three years in the position.
The position has had a high turnover rate in recent years, with Allen’s predecessor, Kevin Forrest, serving for less than two months, and Dave Whitmer, his predecessor, serving for one year.
Nelson-Brooks, however, said she’s committed to staying in Douglas County, at least for the time being.
“I didn’t come to Roseburg with an exit strategy,” Nelson-Brooks said. “It wasn’t a stepping stone for me. I wasn’t looking ahead to the next position. My focus at this point is on learning my role and responsibilities as an associate director, and also on making sure that I do all I can to move the organization forward.”
Local veteran Bill Mixon said that his initial impressions of Nelson-Brooks were very positive, especially when he heard about her commitment to stay in Douglas County.
“I’d rather not have somebody who’s ready to go out the door,” Mixon said. “We need somebody who’s fresh and ready to adapt to change. She seems like that person.”
A referendum on the ballot during November’s election saw Douglas County voters voice their support for restoring full services at the VA hospital, with 92.61% of the ballots voting to bring back full services.
Many veterans in the community have been struggling to bring back what they say are full services to the Roseburg VA for over a decade, after the closure of the VA’s intensive care unit in 2009. Without an emergency room or ICU in the hospital, some veterans felt abandoned by the VA.
“Veterans go overseas to fight wars, then they come back home to fight the VA,” said Jim Little, a local veteran and former president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum.
Jim Barnett, a member of Douglas County’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion organizations, feels that the lack of specialized providers, and an ICU at the VA, forces many veterans to attend appointments hundreds of miles from Roseburg.
“I’m 90 years old, and you’re asking me to drive 200 miles in one day for an appointment in White City, when I can see the VA from my house,” Barnett said.
Nelson-Brooks said in a rural setting like Roseburg, recruiting and retaining providers to care for veterans is one of the biggest problems. She said when she took the position of interim director, the turnover rate at the Roseburg VA was 14%, though she added it’s improved slightly from the previous year.
“When we’re talking about some of the more complicated specialties, it’s likely that a person, veteran or otherwise, would have to travel outside of Roseburg to receive those services,” Nelson-Brooks said. “I think there’s just some services that you’re not going to find in rural Oregon…there are provisions in place to ensure that veterans get the services that they need, it just might not be here.”
“Veterans do not agree that we should be farmed out to different medical care, because many of the doctors, nurses and technicians do not appreciate what veterans have been through, what they’ve experienced,” Little said. “Many of the treatments are unique compared to the civilian community, such as Agent Orange issues. We feel like when we walk into the VA, they know who we are, what we’ve done, and we feel much more comfortable with it.”
Nelson-Brooks said that to improve recruitment and retainment at the Roseburg VA, she plans on offering more competitive salaries, flexible work schedules, and hiring more telehealth providers in an effort to recruit and retain medical professionals in the Douglas County area.
“Failure is not an option in my book,” Nelson-Brooks said.
Even with the increased incentives, however, Nelson-Brooks isn’t confident that an ICU will return to the Roseburg VA soon.
“I think that it would take a lot to reestablish an ICU here,” Nelson-Brooks said. “We’d have to be able to recruit the providers that are necessary to staff an ICU, which historically we haven’t been able to do for some time. I’m not going to say it’ll never happen, but I’m not sure about the feasibility of that anytime soon.”
Nelson-Brooks said that a lack of staff was one of the main reasons for the ICU’s closure, as well as a low hospital volume — which refers to the number of cases with specific, severe conditions treated at the hospital. Typically, hospitals with high numbers of severe cases are where medical staff has the most clinical experience.
Nelson-Brooks also said primary prevention is the main focus of the Roseburg VA, adding that the hope is that they can avoid having another ICU in town. She hopes to hear from veterans why they feel there is a need for an ICU or inpatient hospital.
“If there are concerns around quality or access, then I would say it would be wise for us at the VA to work with our community partners to see if there’s anything that we can do on our end to help improve quality and access in their facility,” Nelson-Brooks said. “Because at the end of the day, it will help them as they serve their residents, but those residents are also our veterans. It’s the whole idea of a rising tide floats all boats, right? If we can tackle the problem in our community, be it at an outside hospital, or the VA, I see it as a win-win for the community overall.”
Roseburg’s VA has had a tumultuous history with past directors — a frequent turnover rate and lack of communication from some left local veterans frustrated. But Nelson-Brooks said she’s open to criticism, and wants to hear from the community about how to improve services at the VA. She holds quarterly meetings with congressional representatives and veterans service organizations, holds town halls, and attends Douglas County Veteran’s Forum.
“She’s had some sit-down chats with some of the veterans, and she said she goes to Douglas County Veteran’s forum meetings,” Little said. “She’ll be at the meetings and get the pulse of the veteran community. That, in my view, is a huge step.
“Past directors, as a matter of leadership, would let everyone know what was happening, make themselves physically apparent by walking the halls, talking to people. (Former director Keith) Allen never did that. No one had a clue what director Allen looked like, it seemed like information was not flowing down at all. So I’m hopeful. (Nelson-Brooks) seems to be a vibrant, enthusiastic person. First impressions, I like her.”
Nelson-Brooks knows that there will be challenges during her time as interim director, as well as when she eventually returns to her original role as associate director. But she has hope that the work she puts in will pay off.
“As long as I’m here with the Roseburg VA healthcare system, I would love our facility to be the healthcare provider and employer of choice for the Southern Cascades,” Nelson-Brooks said. “I want veterans knocking our door down and saying ‘I want to come in, because you guys do it better than anyone else.’ I also want employees knocking on the door, saying ‘we want to work for the Roseburg VA because you guys are the best organization to work for.’ It will take time, that much I know. And it will take a committed effort to ensuring that we’re taking our employees voice into account, but also into account the voice of our customers, the veterans.”
Local veterans, although hopeful about the openness Nelson-Brooks has shown so far, have no plans to slow their push for restoring full services at the Roseburg VA.
“We’re not giving up,” Little said. “We may be old soldiers and sailors, but we’re going to continue on and do all we can to make sure veterans get what they earned and what they were promised. Shoulder to shoulder, we stood together. I fought because they were on both sides of me, and we looked out for each other. We’re going to continue to do that in the veteran community.”
