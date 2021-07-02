Lem James has made a habit of lending out his company's concrete tabletop games for the annual Umpqua Valley Arts Festival.
When it came time for him to pick up his company's showcase piece — a 450-pound chess board — Monday morning, something was amiss.
More specifically, the chess board was missing.
"I came in Monday morning and they texted me asking if I had done something with the table," James said, who owns Bravado Outdoor Products on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
It turned out the prized piece had been taken from the Umpqua Valley Arts Association grounds at Fir Grove Park sometime between Sunday and early Monday morning.
However, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team found the chess board in a garage while executing an unrelated search warrant in the Lookingglass area Tuesday.
"It was pretty amazing that it was found two days later," James said. "That was great timing for us."
The tabletop of the chess board is made of black concrete with marble inlays for the squares on the board, and finished with recycled glass.
"It's a pretty unique piece," said James, whose company also lended out other concrete games to the Arts Association for its event, which was canceled Sunday due to record-breaking heat. "It's one that we put a lot of care into to make it our show piece."
The table was transported from the Lookingglass-area home and entered into evidence as part of an ongoing investigation, but the Douglas County District Attorney's Office released the table back to Bravado.
Roseburg police are continuing to investigate the theft, and there was no further information regarding Tuesday's DINT activity.
Bravado has lent out its chess board, as well as its concrete table tennis and foosball games, to the Arts Association for its annual festival for years, and James said that he will continue to do so.
"As far as I know, this is the first time one of our games has been stolen," James said. "I guess we found the right mix here for someone to mess with it."
