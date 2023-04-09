Your vacation is a big investment — of time and money. But it can be difficult to know all of the questions to ask and pitfalls to avoid as you plan your trip.
With their skill and experience, a Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you get the most out of your investment by providing advice on where and when to go, as well as making sure you avoid some common mistakes.
For example, to better assist their clients, travel advisors remain on top of the latest information about airports, airlines, flight delays and cancellations.
Your travel advisor can point you to the best airport — if you live in an area with more than one — and the best flight to take. If you have to make a connection, your advisor will make sure you’re on a flight that will arrive early enough, especially if you have to change terminals.
If you’re taking a cruise or tour, your travel advisor can help you book a flight and hotel for the day before, so that you’re not in any danger of missing the departure.
Travel Leaders highly recommends purchasing trip insurance but policies can be complicated. Plans cover a variety of situations, from reimbursing you for the cost of a trip that has to be canceled or interrupted, to paying for an extended stay in a hotel, to hospital care and a medical evacuation home in the event of a health crisis or even additional clothing if your flight home is postponed.
If you need to use trip insurance, you want to make certain there are no surprises. Travel Leaders advisors are experts at reading the fine print. Your advisor will explain the plans and help you select the one that meets your needs.
If you’re traveling internationally, your travel advisor will let you know about crucial health and safety information, whether you need a visa for your destination and remind you to check the date that your passport expires. According to the State Department website, some countries require that your passport be valid for six months beyond the date of your trip and some airlines won’t allow you to board if that requirement isn’t met.
When you’re thinking about where to stay and what to do, the options can seem overwhelming. Everything looks and sounds beautiful. It’s tempting to want to pack in as much as possible in a one- or two-week trip, then return home wishing you’d taken a day or two to slow down a bit.
Travel advisors have firsthand experience in the most popular destinations and have booked vacations for many travelers before you. They can work within your budget to help you select the best accommodations.
They’ll assist you in planning an itinerary that makes sure you’re not overstretched, helping you discover experiences that go beyond the usual attractions and letting you know what’s truly worth a splurge.
