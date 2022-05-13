Pamphlets have been sent out, signs went up throughout the district and between now and May 17, voters within the boundaries of the Roseburg School District will decide the fate of the proposed $154 million bond.
While advertising sent out by the Vote YES for Roseburg Schools Political Action Committee and the school district had information about the cost of the bond and the projects involved, some felt that the information was incomplete.
“It’s hard to have a huge increase,” Joan Stevens said. “And I’m considering what we’ve been through the past two years and the economy the way it is. It’s outrageous for them to ask for all of that money. And on top of that, they doubled it from what they wanted a year ago.”
Stevens lives in Green on a fixed income and would see her taxes increase by an estimated $268 a year, if the bond passes.
The bond would cost taxpayers an estimated $1.85 per $1,000 in assessed value on their home. In Roseburg, that means the average tax bill would increase by $376 per year, or $31 a month — a more than 12.5% increase from the average $2,979.76.
In outlying areas, such as Green, the increase will be felt even more as people who live there don’t pay city taxes. For Stevens, there will be a nearly 20% increase in taxes, which is the average in the Green area.
“It’d be damn tough because everything else is gone,” Stevens said. “My utilities have gone up, the price of gasoline has gone up and my gas bill has gone up. My house gas has been running way over $200 a month. Which is more than what it’s ever run before. And you add in the groceries, I used to spend $45 at the store and now I’m spending $65 or $69 at the store.”
Steve Loosley, treasurer for the PAC, worked with co-chair Alex Palm and Lance Colley on a response to questions from The News-Review. They explained the new bond rate would not go into effect until November 2022, and why it would be in the community’s best interest to pass the bond now.
“We recognize that the cost of goods and services across all sectors is increasing due to inflation; however, history indicates that inflationary trends are temporary,” Loosley said. “Regardless of inflation, the prices of goods and services are highly unlikely to decrease in future years. If these needs are not addressed now, we will likely be paying more in the future. Interest rates are also on the rise, which is another reason to lock in a lower rate now for this 20-year bond.”
“Historically, these bond rates tend to decrease over time with housing construction and area growth. That occurred with our previous bond in 2000, which decreased from $.86 down to $.48 over a 20-year period.”
The median household income for Roseburg is $47,920, and per person, residents earn an average of just over $26,000. This means Stevens is not alone in the way the tax increase will impact her.
Laura Herman of Roseburg said, “I’m a senior citizen on a limited budget. I started voting when I was 21 and I voted in every election I could have. And I have voted for every single school bond wherever I was until I got here and then it was just exorbitant.”
Herman’s taxes would increase by an estimated $416 a year, should the bond pass. Herman moved to Roseburg a little more than five years ago and said if this bond passes, her taxes will have increased by 72% in that time period.
The $94 million school bond on the May 2020 ballot would’ve cost taxpayers an estimated $1.27 per $1,000 in assessed value. It was narrowly shot down by voters with 52% voting no on the bond.
Loosley said new buildings and large-scale renovations in Oregon are primarily paid for through school bonds and 127 out of 197 school taxing districts are funding projects this way.
“Whether or not a bond passes or fails does not determine if or when a district should place a bond on a ballot or for how much,” Loosely said. “Over the past two years, the Roseburg School District has made it a priority to engage and listen to the community about their expectations, hopes, and dreams for our community and our children. These conversations led to the development of a citizen-led, community-driven bond committee, the use of additional updated polling and community feedback they have received to place the current bond on the May ballot voters are being asked to support.”
Things included in the current bond include: addressing health, safety and security measures; rebuilding the Heritage, or Old Main, building at Roseburg High School, updating and repairing aging schools; and, expanding student opportunities. This includes new turf fields and tracks at both middle schools, multi-purpose rooms at five elementary schools, upgraded playgrounds, and upgraded heating and air conditioning.
But not everyone agrees with what was included in the bond.
“It’s not any reason that they need to have artificial turf on the kids’ ballfields, and the air conditioning and some of the other fluff that they’ve got in that ballot measure,” Stevens said. “Legitimate repairs, I like that. That’s legitimate. Yes, I would vote to pay for that, but I’m not voting for all of the fluff.”
Loosely said the proposed bond projects were those chosen by the community. A citizen-led bond development committee “intentionally proposed projects that would benefit all community members in the greater Roseburg area regardless of their zip code, their income, or whether they have children in our schools,” he added.
Herman said she’s already paying a lot of money for school with her current taxes, including $869 to Roseburg schools.
The permanent tax rate for Roseburg Public Schools is lower than all the other districts in Douglas County, and in the 15th percentile of the lowest tax rates in the state.
“If the bond passes, we will still be under the 40th percentile of the lowest total district rates in the state,” Loosley said.
Herman said, “They did it two years ago, the same thing for $50 million less and it was turned down at the end. They didn’t make any changes other than raising the bill on it this year. Why didn’t they break it up into different sections so that you could vote on what you wanted? And then they probably get something through but at $154 million? I don’t think it’s gonna go through.”
Sanne Godrey is a freelance writer and a former employee at The News-Review.
