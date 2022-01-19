Douglas County Veterans Forum President Gwen Best joined the U.S. Marines three or four weeks after graduating from high school in Gardnerville, Nevada, in 1971.
She was bored working as a secretary to an engineer who wouldn’t let her do any drafting.
“So I wrote a letter to a recruiter.”
Two days later, the recruiter called and asked her to come in the following day.
“In those days, believe it or not, women had to have character references to get in,” she said.
“I had to take him around town and see five different people who testified to him in writing that I was of good moral character,” she said.
Women also had to score higher on the tests than the men to get in, she said.
“It was kind of crazy,” she said.
Despite facing double standards from the get-go, joining the military turned into the beginning of a long and rewarding career, first in the Marines and later in the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard.
In retirement, she has spent much of her time serving her community, and last year, she was elected president of the Veterans Forum, succeeding former president Larry Hill.
In the Marines, Best was assigned to run a fixed communications center.
It was 1971, and a computer at that center filled a room.
The communications center took paper tapes, with holes punched in them to indicate messages, and fitted the tapes into a machine. The machine read the messages and sent them all over the world.
“That machine, as big as it was, only had 5K of memory. It’s hilarious when you think of it now,” she said.
She loved the job.
“But I got married and started having babies and in those days you couldn’t stay in,” she said.
After spending some time at home, she would go on to serve in the Air National Guard and later the Army National Guard. She eventually became a transportation first sergeant with 186 people working for her.
“It was fun and interesting and we always had challenges, but we always overcame them,” she said.
After 26 years of service, the physical demands became too much and she decided to retire from the military in 2002.
But life didn’t get boring after that.
Best took a job as Nevada’s deputy director of homeland security.
It was shortly after the tragic events of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City, and the state’s homeland security unit was brand new.
“It was very interesting times. It was very stressful worrying about all this stuff,” she said.
Best said there never was a serious terror threat or event in the state of Nevada during her tenure.
But the unit identified potential targets, surveyed them and decided what it would do if it were to receive actionable intelligence.
“We were trying to outwit people who we didn’t even know who they were, where they were or what they were planning,” she said.
A lot of the job, though, involved reassuring Nevadans and tourists that it was safe to visit the state’s large venues in Las Vegas and Reno.
The message was that homeland security didn’t expect anything to happen, but if it did, they were ready, she said.
After she’d worked in that job for five years, Best decided she wanted a major career change.
“I thought you know I’m tired of looking for bad guys. That’s all you do in the military is train to figure out what the bad guy’s going to do and what can you do to protect yourself or figure out how to outdo them. And then the same thing in homeland security,” she said.
So she took a job as a financial adviser, working for three different organizations over a period of 10 years, moving to Eugene and then to Sutherlin.
She found it rewarding to help people plan financially to meet their own goals.
Best has retired from that job as well, but doesn’t seem to have slowed down a bit.
Currently, she’s the commander of the Sutherlin unit of the American Legion, and last year, she was elected president of the Veterans Forum.
She said she hopes to help bring the forum into the electronic age, reach more veterans, and bring more guest speakers to the forum meetings.
When she’s not volunteering for veterans, Best can often be found volunteering with the Sutherlin Lions. Among the group’s activities are filling baskets for seniors, or putting food in the backpacks of needy kids.
She’s also a senior warden at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Sutherlin.
And she’s the Dolly Parton Imagination Library coordinator for C. Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library in Sutherlin.
As a kid, she said, she loved libraries and there were volunteers who helped make that possible.
“I thought, somebody did all that for me, and so I need to do it for the generation following,” she said.
That desire to serve has informed much of Best’s life, and she recommends it.
“I think everybody owes the country something,” she said.
Not everyone’s suited for the military, but they could join the Peace Corps or volunteer closer to home to provide public service.
“It just gives you a different perspective on things, and you appreciate things a lot more,” she said.
