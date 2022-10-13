221013-nrr-vetsandpets

Dog Max attends a barbecue for veterans and their pets with owners Bradley and Lynn Deaver in this photo from the 2018 ‘Vets and Their Pets’ event.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Aviva Health is once again hosting its Veterans Day celebration, Vets and Their Pets, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at its Roseburg campus on Northeast Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

