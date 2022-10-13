Aviva Health is once again hosting its Veterans Day celebration, Vets and Their Pets, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at its Roseburg campus on Northeast Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco.
A press release said the event wasn’t held the previous two years due to gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, and Aviva Health is eager to show its appreciation to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Ron Harper, chief of staff for Aviva Health and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel chief logistics officer, said, “We couldn’t be happier to bring back Vets and Their Pets, which is a small gesture of gratitude we can share with our veterans and their families for all they’ve given to our country.”
The event will feature a complimentary lunch prepared for veterans and their families, a flag ceremony and free massages. Other organizations like Douglas County Veterans Services will be there to share information and resources.
Veterans are encouraged to bring their furry friends to the event. Animals will be treated to services like rabies vaccines and basic exams offered by For the Love of Paws. They will also have the opportunity to adopt a new pet as Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will waive adoption fees for veterans. Sutherlin Pet & Grooming will offer basic grooming services.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
