Doug Wilkerson is a World War II Army veteran and taught forestry, math and science at Roseburg High School for about 20 years. He was also a track coach and did a bit of coaching for other sports.
So there were plenty of people who wanted to wish him a happy 95th birthday Monday, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The solution was that family members and friends organized a drive-by birthday party, and about 50 people drove past him at the parking lot near the Bill Gray Legion Stadium to pay him honor.
Wilkerson said he didn't find out about the party until Monday morning, and it was a great surprise.
"It was nice to see all the people that came by," Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said he's not sure what the secret is to his longevity. He said a good life has a lot to do with luck. He counts his marriage to his wife, Thalya Wilkerson, as an important piece of good luck in his own life.
They met at a gun show, he said, and have been married about seven years now.
He did say he has always eaten his vegetables, having grown up on a ranch in Darby, Montana, during the Great Depression.
"We provided 99% of our own food. We didn't have money to buy food," he said.
World War II broke out while Wilkerson was still a kid.
"I couldn't wait to get in. I was still in high school and that was a great adventure, you know. I mean off to wars and so forth," he said.
His mother insisted he finish high school first, but at the age of 18, in 1943 he signed up for the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Alaska for a couple years as an engineer. He was part of a crew that flew a C-47 transport plane up and down the Aleutian Islands.
It was rough at times. Some places they had to land where there was just dirt instead of concrete landing strips. And they were sometimes under fire from Japanese planes.
He's philosophical about his time in the Army.
"It was just something that needed to be done, I guess," he said.
After the war, he attended the University of Montana, then went to teach in Nyssa, in Eastern Oregon. He joined Roseburg High School as a forestry teacher in 1966, raised five kids and spent his summers working for the U.S. Forest Service on the North Umpqua River.
At first he did some coaching of football and basketball, but that didn't last too long. He stuck with coaching the state champion track team.
"Roseburg in those days especially we had great football teams, great track teams and so forth. We were a really good town for sports," he recalled.
He said he thought it might have been a good idea to have those attending the drive by party Monday put their names on the sides of their cars.
"Of course they couldn't stop the whole congregation, but they drove by and waved, or some of them stopped and talked. And very, very nice. Really it was nice," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.