My battalion in the U.S. Marines had been in Vietnam only a month, working out of Dong Ha near the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone). The war hadn’t really hit us yet, but we had taken casualties, lost friends and knew harder times were coming soon.
Marines felt an indescribable brotherhood. Even today, after a lifetime of teaching, journalism and veteran activism at age 73 I don’t have the words. I joined at 18. At not yet 21, I was in charge of some older and many younger guys from everywhere, many of which were draftees. I didn’t like some and some didn’t like me, but that didn’t much matter.
Draftees, during that month, had become Marines. They seemed happy the Marines had grabbed them, not the Army. Enlistees didn’t blame them for their druthers. We had some, too.
Christmas Truce: The scuttlebutt was that we’d get beer! It didn’t happen, as usual. Red Cross gave us onion bag stockings of candy and a yo-yo. I kept mine. I drove jeeps. Mine fodder. If I saw an officer looking for a ride, I’d yo-yo, but still got the fare.
Hanging around outside, doing yo-yo tricks — I gotta say, I can yo-yo with the best — it got dark. Earlier, we had wondered why a lot of Army trucks had invaded our area, then drove off along a trail into scrub covered hills, beyond the area we patrolled called “Indian country.”
Out of the darkness came a loud group shout: “Hey Marines, listen up!” And they sang the entire Marine Corps hymn at us!
We had some guys who know “Caissons Go Rolling Along,” so we sang back to them. We have a few crossover ex-Army Marines to coach us. That’s a really good song! Tears me up.
Then that Army out there started “Silent night, holy night, all is calm...” More than one thousand Marines joined in.
“Hey Marines, you got any beer?” they asked.
Dang! These doggies are our guests and we couldn’t give them beer — war is hell — on Christmas Eve!
Then we heard motors. Trucks. Army Trucks. Trucks with doggies handing us beer!
Who were those guys? For more than 50 years, I still wonder.
I went to the Fish Food Pantry in Roseburg two months ago after years of donating. There was a bunch of old vet volunteers unloading a line of vehicles. Old guys who answer “thank you for your service” with “you betcha, but I ain’t done quite yet.”
Which service branch don’t matter anymore. Service is service.
I could mention the Navy. Nobody is more beloved than our docs. I lost two over there. And Seabees regularly saved our bacon. The Coast Guard saved me twice before I enlisted and the Air Force pretended they didn’t see us steal supplies we needed.
Yeah, Navy: I spent time on ships, went to North Vietnam on a Navy boat once. The Secretary of the Navy signed my paychecks. None ever bounced.
In 2000, I returned to Roseburg after many years. It was the town I held in my mind as home during the war, Marines and always. By accident, it was Veteran’s Day and there was a parade, which I watched from the sidewalk near or in front of my dad’s old shoe store, then a Vietnamese restaurant.
I watched Cub Scouts march just as I had once. Most didn’t have full uniforms. Some only a shirt or scarf or hat. Let’s try to fix that!
Charlie Company used to march there as kids. Let’s fix the VA for them, too. Just sayin’ “Hey Army ...”
