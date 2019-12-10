Free toys will be offered at a Christmas shopping event this week for children of veterans and military service members.
The Christmas shop will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Roseburg National Guard Armory, 111 General Ave.
The gifts have been made available thanks to donations from local Dollar Tree stores and the efforts of the nonprofits Operation Homefront and Douglas County Wings of Love.
Shoppers must show identification and are recommended to bring a bag or two.
