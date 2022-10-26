The Douglas County Board of Commissioners placed an advisory question on the ballot to see if constituents would like to see full services restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital, something they say will give more leverage to fight for these services on a national level.
Nikki Hansen, a spokesperson for the Roseburg VA Health Care System, said no services have been eliminated in the last decade, and that veterans can continue to receive access to these things in the Roseburg area and at the veterans hospital in White City, 90 miles south of the facility in Roseburg.
“While we no longer have an emergency room, inpatient unit, or residential PTSD treatment program on the Roseburg campus, these services have not been eliminated,” Hansen said. “Veterans are still receiving these services here in the local Roseburg area as well as at the White City VA. This is in alignment with VHA’s priority of connecting veterans to the soonest and best care.”
But local veterans say otherwise. At Tuesday’s meeting of the group that’s been working for more than a decade to Save the VA, they issued a vote of no confidence in the Roseburg VA Health Care System. The group’s goal is to make sure all those services are available to all veterans.
Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks took over as interim director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System on Aug. 29, becoming the fifth director since 2018 at the helm in Roseburg.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who is the county’s veterans liaison, said the country is not holding up its end of the bargain when it comes to providing adequate care to those who served their country.
“If they wanted to fix it, they could,” Freeman said, adding that the federal government spends billions of dollars on aiding other countries that could go to veterans.
Freeman said the county is not taking the lead on the campaign, nor the battle for more services that will continue, but it does support the veterans. County commissioners signed a proclamation showing their support for veterans and is now asking voters to vote yes on the advisory question on the ballot: “Do you believe that full services should be restores at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”
Since 2010, veterans and other community members in Douglas County have been fighting a campaign aimed at “saving” the Roseburg VA Health Care System, and restoring services that have since been moved elsewhere. After the intensive care unit shut down in 2009, supporters of the campaign have worried about the subsequent loss of other services and outsourcing to other medical systems.
The Roseburg VA Health Care System supports 62,000 veterans in southern Oregon and northern California, according to a report from Save the Roseburg VA. The advisory is not currently on the ballot in any other counties.
Veteran Bill Duncan said the support from the commissioners has been great. He has been fighting for years to get services back to the Roseburg VA Health Care System, and believes a yes vote by Douglas County citizens could show legislators on a national level that this is important.
“Instead of signing a petition, we are going to every voter in the county,” Duncan said. “Somebody has to start listening.”
Duncan is also excited to see what the rest of the election will bring as there will be a new governor and a new person elected to Congress. “Change sometimes can be good,” Duncan said, adding he hopes the newly elected leaders will do more than their predecessors when it comes to fighting for veterans’ care.
Hansen said the veterans health administration would not speculate on the impact of proposed legislation or the ballot measure, but did say that additional services will be coming to the local VA hospital.
“Over the next few years, we will be increasing our bed capacity in our (Community Living Centers) from the current 65 beds to a maximum size of 98 beds upon completion,” Hansen said. “We are also expanding our capacity to provide geriatric primary care in the Roseburg area. There are no plans to remove any health care services at the Roseburg VA.”
