221012-nrr-veteransresolution-02.JPG

Veteran Bill Duncan speaks during a recent commissioners meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners placed an advisory question on the ballot to see if constituents would like to see full services restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital, something they say will give more leverage to fight for these services on a national level.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.