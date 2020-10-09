The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will look a bit different this year, due to the need to protect veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event will be a reverse parade, with visitors to the parade driving by in their cars, and the floats and veterans remaining stationary. They'll be socially distanced and wearing masks.
The parade also has a change of venue this year. While it's usually held in downtown Roseburg, this year's parade will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
One thing that will remain the same this year, however, is the time and date. Just as it is every year, the parade will begin at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, or 11 a.m., Nov. 11.
Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Committee Co-Chair Carol Hunt said she's happy about the way the new plans have come together, and the main thing is that veterans will be honored.
She said the Douglas County Commissioners and Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer helped create the new, COVID-19 safe version of the parade.
"They have absolutely taken that load off of us, and I think it's going to be fantastic. They have ideas that won't quit," she said.
Floats will be staged in the north parking lot and static displays in the west parking lot at the fairgrounds, with bands in the grandstands.
Helicopters will also be at the parade, and will probably remain on the ground.
A flyover will feature U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
A flu clinic will also be offered behind the grandstands, and food trucks will be in the racetrack pits.
Face masks will be required for anyone who cannot maintain 6-foot distancing.
This year's grand marshals are military doctors and nurses. The parade committee has asked that parade entries be decorated to honor them.
The parade will end at 2 p.m.
Application deadline for an entry in the parade is 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.