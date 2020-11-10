If you ask David Ewart when his love affair with art began, he will tell you the same thing his mom told him: he came out of the womb drawing.
Ewart is a nationally recognized portrait artist who has taught art for more than 60 years. His art ranges from portraits of family, friends and famous icons to various vehicles and air crafts to fantasy art and children’s books. In fact, there is very little that Ewart doesn’t paint.
He even used his art skills in service to his country.
He was raised on a farm on an island outside of Seattle. His father never supported his art, even though it was a passion that had called to him since he was young. It was his aunt who encouraged Ewart to follow that passion.
Ewart was drafted in 1960 at the age of 22. He chose to join the Air Force, though he says he should have joined the Marines. Ewart had the lowest Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) scores ever recorded in Seattle, qualifying him for either a cook or security guard.
“I said, don’t make me a cook, I’ll poison everybody!” Ewart joked.
While stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he worked on portraits of a general’s children. Those portraits helped earn him a spot in the Army Air Force Art Program.
As a military artist, Ewart worked on designs for military unit emblems, charts and crash scenes.
“Because of my illustrating, I could illustrate different crashes,” Ewart said. “I would receive photos of crash sites and I would reconstruct it in my drawings. Then the generals would use my illustrations to see the whole picture, see what went wrong and who might be responsible.”
He received multiple letters of commendation for his art, eventually earning the rank of airman first class. He even received Top Secret security clearance.
“My expertise in my artwork is what earned me my rank and clearance,” Ewart said. “There wasn’t anything I couldn’t draw or paint. There isn’t any idea that you can have that I couldn’t illustrate.”
He served four years, most of the time at Larson Air Force Base. After being discharged, he finally achieved his dream of attending the ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles.
“It was my goal ever since I was 10 years old to go to ArtCenter,” Ewart said.
He has worked various jobs in the art world ever since, including a variety of teaching jobs in Washington and Oregon. At one point, while traveling the Western United States, Ewart made upwards of $85,000
