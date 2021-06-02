Senior Staff Writer
Department of Veterans Affairs documents received by The News-Review this week confirm that it was former Roseburg VA Chief of Surgery Dinesh Ranjan whose equal employment opportunity case led to the early retirement of former Roseburg VA Director David Whitmer last week.
The source who sent us the documents asked not to be identified.
Former Roseburg VA director retires early after he was punished for disciplining surgeon
One of these documents was the July 23, 2019, Final Agency Decision signed by Maxanne Witkin, director of the Office of Employment Discrimination Complaint Adjudication.
In it, Witkin outlined a series of 20 charges that Ranjan made against the Roseburg VA in 2018. Ranjan, who was born in India and is in his 60s, alleged that he was discriminated against on the basis of race, national origin, age and other issues.
Nineteen of those claims were dismissed.
RETALIATION CLAIM
Ranjan’s one successful claim involved retaliation rather than discrimination. Witkin ruled that Whitmer had retaliated against Ranjan for his testimony in a separate case.
Whitmer alleged that Ranjan gave false testimony in that case, and he recommended Ranjan receive a five-day suspension for it.
But Witkin said even if Ranjan gave false testimony, that testimony is protected and Whitmer could not penalize him for it.
In that separate case, a coworker had accused Ranjan of violating their equal employment opportunity rights.
Whitmer would face two separate punishments for retaliation. After the second, he chose to retire early. Until last week, he was serving as director of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia.
Whitmer had come to the Roseburg VA in 2018 for a one-year stint, brought in as a fixer for a medical center in crisis.
Several top officials had been investigated for bullying and whistle-blower retaliation and staff morale was low.
The federal VA Office of the Medical Inspector had mandated that several officials, including Ranjan, be removed from supervisory responsibility.
The second document received by The News-Review this week was a copy of Whitmer’s April 2, 2021, written response to his punishment for the alleged retaliation. It was sent to Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management Renee Oshinski.
Whitmer wrote that when he arrived in Roseburg he was required to submit weekly action plans to regional and federal officials in response to investigations against the Roseburg VA. He said his proposal to suspend Ranjan for five days was submitted to those officials and the Office of General Counsel.
Whitmer also said being disciplined twice for the same action violated his constitutional right not to face double jeopardy.
And Whitmer suggested the Office of Accountability and Whistle-blower Protection investigated him twice in hopes of combating criticism that the office isn’t doing much.
“In the span (of) four months, I received two proposed disciplinary actions from OAWP for activities that occurred nearly three years prior. These proposed disciplinary actions included the same set of facts, the same individual who claimed retaliation, but was investigated by two different OAWP staff, signed off by two different OAWP leaders, and with no indication in the footnotes of either of the cases they acknowledge the other investigation,” Whitmer wrote.
Now, he feared, “a third and fatal strike to my VA career could come at any time from OAWP.”
He also said the allegedly false testimony Ranjan gave caused the agency to settle a case for $200,000.
Whitmer wrote that he sacrificed a lot to spend a year at the Roseburg VA, including leaving behind twins who were seniors in high school and a younger son who was a sophomore back in his home state of Florida.
“I took on an incredibly difficult, year-long assignment (with no pay adjustment) and started a cultural transformation that I believe Roseburg and its new Director benefits from today,” he wrote.
DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS
Ranjan alleged he had been discriminated against for several years.
Among his 19 unsuccessful claims, he argued his removal as chief of surgery in 2018 was motivated by discrimination. But Witkin disagreed. She ruled the removal was based on the Office of the Medical Inspector investigation and corresponding media coverage.
Ranjan said he had been framed by Roseburg VA Police when they responded to a bullying complaint against him in 2015.
This could be a reference to an incident involving former VA clerk Susan Neeley May. May told The News-Review two years afterward that Ranjan berated her for close to half an hour, yelling, looming over her and waving his hands angrily.
Several witnesses corroborated the story and one reported the incident to VA police, who concluded that Ranjan had been “loud enough to upset the normal working environment,” and his “behavior could be interpreted as intimidating.”
The police found a claim of disorderly conduct was substantiated.
Witkin said Ranjan couldn’t use his discrimination case to attack the police investigation.
Ranjan had also been under fire regarding his performance of colonoscopies.
The VA’s gastroenterologist and another surgeon had voiced concern about Ranjan’s competence. Both later alleged VA managers retaliated against them for blowing the whistle on Ranjan.
Ranjan alleged that other doctors discriminated against him by performing repeat colonoscopies on his patients and that his colonoscopy photos were removed from patient records in order to frame him.
An Office of Inspector General report found Ranjan used outdated practices like burning polyps, a procedure that increases the risk of colon perforation, but found no evidence any colonoscopies had been performed unsafely.
Ranjan even argued that his coworker’s equal opportunity case against him was itself an act of discrimination.
Witkin said Ranjan couldn’t lodge a second equal employment opportunity claim as a collateral attack against another.
Ranjan also alleged that coworkers made racist comments about him, that his car was keyed after a workplace dispute and that a coworker accused him of “killing blackbirds and throwing them on her porch.”
He said Whitmer had called him an “outsider” and suggested he might feel more comfortable in a different community.
Witkin said the evidence showed that it was Ranjan who referred to himself as an “outsider” in an email to Whitmer.
Ranjan also alleged a local congressman discriminated against him by directing oversight investigations, an apparent reference to Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
Witkin took a dim view of this claim, noting “courts tend to be skeptical of such elaborate plot theories.”
Ranjan declined to comment for this story.
