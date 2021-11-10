The military had some surprises in store for Doug Page of Roseburg after he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968.
In 1968, Page and his fellow recruits arrived by bus in San Diego for basic training. A man at the door of the bus screamed and swore at them not to talk or look around. But when Page stepped off the bus, he turned to look at something he saw moving out of the corner of his eye.
“What I caught moving was my drill inspector’s fist,” he said.
The punch to his jaw knocked him down.
“I discovered right then I had made the biggest mistake of my entire life, and it became crystal clear to me that I was going to do what he said without asking anything, exactly what he said. There was no confusion after that,” he said.
Page grew up in Dallas, Oregon and graduated from high school there in 1965. He worked several jobs, including one at Boeing in Seattle, before he and a friend from his hometown decided it would be a great idea to join the Marines.
Over the next eight weeks after that jaw punch he grew up a lot, and became disciplined, organized and focused. He went on to serve as an electrician during the Vietnam War, sent out to fire bases and assigned to tasks like fixing generators at them.
During his service, he never had to shoot anyone, though he did once fire into some bushes.
He was on a barge at the time, heading downriver from Dong Ha. Another barge about 100 feet behind his had a personnel carrier on it.
Suddenly, the barge behind blew up. It turned out that the barge had been hit by a mine in the river, rather than by anybody on the shore.
Page said the scariest point in the war for him was when he arrived at a base on a cargo plane.
The cargo master told them the cargo was on rollers and would be pushed out of plane. If they were behind it, they’d go out with the cargo on top of them. After the cargo was unloaded, the plane would roll onto the runway but would not stop. Just after it turned, they’d have to jump off.
The second they landed, mortars started hitting the runway.
“We jumped out and there was a little ditch over there and we got over and jumped in that real quick,” he said.
The mortars were hitting the entire base. Six-foot walls of sandbags were all over the base, and the troops there always walked bent over. If they stood up, snipers would shoot at them.
To top it all off, half the generator Page was there to fix was gone. It had been destroyed.
Page said he had seen poor people, but never really knew what poverty was until he was out in the rural Vietnamese villages.
The people lived in grass huts with dirt floors and no running water. From time to time, they’d be raided by the Viet Cong, and all of the young men would be forced to join the army. Sometimes their food or even the women in the village would be taken too.
He recalled that the American soldiers used an outhouse and went to the bathroom in a bucket with 2 or 3 inches of diesel fuel in it. The buckets were removed and burned to get rid of the waste.
In the city of Da Nang, people looked very different. He noticed beautiful women with shiny hair, makeup and silk pants.
There were stores, which they didn’t have in the rural areas, and soldiers could pay to have their laundry done. The clothes came back smelling of buffalo dung that was used to build the fires where the clothes were dried, but they were glad to have them cleaned anyway.
Page served two and a half years, rising to the rank of sergeant.
After the war he held several jobs before joining the city of Portland’s water bureau in 1982. He stayed with the city for about 29 years, and was promoted from laborer to utility worker and then to mechanic.
He married twice, but neither marriage stuck and he never had children.
In 2012 he moved to Roseburg, where he has been active in several local veterans groups including the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Fleet Reserve. He also volunteers at a clothing donation store in the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
With 50 years of hindsight, Page said he wishes Americans would have avoided the war by supporting the Vietnamese when they asked for help to gain independence from France.
America could have sent people over there to build hospitals and schools, drill wells and paint highways. Then the 58,000 American soldiers who died in Vietnam wouldn’t have, along with millions of Vietnamese, Cambodians and others, he said.
“We could have gone over there and built the country up. We could have had a nation that was really grateful to us. We could have showed them that Democracy is better than what they have,” he said.
