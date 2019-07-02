The Douglas County Veterans Service Office hopes to reach and serve more veterans thanks to the purchase of a new 2018 Ford Explorer.
The vehicle, which rolled out in June, is decorated with a flag, blue and red stars and the words Douglas County Veterans Service Office.
VSO staff will drive the vehicle to towns, community centers and senior centers around the county.
The SUV was purchased with a state grant and decorated by the Douglas County Public Works and Fleet Services Department and FX Designs.
“The whole idea of the vehicle is that we’re going to be able to roll out and provide better services to veterans, at all times of the year, and reach all corners of our county, from the Reedsport to Diamond Lake, from Glendale to Drain and all the places in between,” said Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Mary Newman-Keyes in a press release. “We are very excited to better reach our veteran population with this outreach vehicle!”
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said it’s veterans who will benefit from the purchase.
“Veteran 0utreach is a critical component for our Veteran Services Office, and this vehicle will help us reach Douglas County residents who are often disconnected from veteran’s assistance programs, and be able to offer the services that can positively impact their lives,” Freeman said in a press release.
