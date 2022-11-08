Douglas County voters support veterans health care The News-Review Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The majority of people think that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's general election.By 8 p.m., with 29,410 ballots counted, 92.5% of voters said the services should be restored, while 7.5% said services should not be restored. Douglas County Commissioners placed the advisory question on the ballot to gauge voter opinion on the matter.Local veterans plan to use the results from this ballot measure to lobby for more services at a national level.Veteran Bill Duncan previously told The News-Review that he hopes a change in leadership on the state and national level will help their cause.Unofficial results will be updated by 10 p.m. Tuesday and again at 5 p.m. Thursday. People could drop their ballots at any drop site in Oregon until 8 p.m. or have their ballot postmarked by that time. No postage was necessary to vote by mail.The unofficial final results will be released by 5 p.m. Nov. 16 and official certified results will be available between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ballot Voter Politics Douglas County Veteran Bill Duncan Health Care Opinion Postage Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches SAN JOSE STATE 63, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 48 San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48 Toledo 28, Ball State 21 Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70
