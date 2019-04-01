The Douglas County Veterans Service Office will soon add two additional veteran walk-in days. Currently, walk-in days are held only on Wednesdays. However, beginning May 1, walk-ins will be seen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays every week. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We believe the expanded schedule will allow us to provide better service to our clients," said Douglas County Veterans Service Director Mary Newman-Keyes.
The new schedule is expected to reduce wait times for veterans. Veterans will be able to speak directly with a Veterans Service Officer, and the service officers will rotate as "VSO of the Day," while the two other VSOs in the office will take care of clients with scheduled appointments.
The Douglas County Veterans Service Office is located in Room 8, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
