A crowd of family and friends gathered at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on Friday to bid a final farewell to Mel Cheney, a community staple, veteran and friend to all.
As the sounds of bagpipes finished the final notes of “Going Home,” Jim Little, a Navy veteran, spoke to everyone in attendance about his longtime friend.
“I stood here many times in the recent past and said goodbye to many military comrades,” Little said. “This is a difficult task.”
Little continued to speak of the fond memories shared between Cheney and him — every single one emphasizing Cheney’s caring nature. In one instance, Little spoke of the time he booked the worst caterer for an airshow event that caused him to “crawl under the table.” Instead of getting angry, Cheney came to his side to make him feel comfortable.
“Mel was truly a gentleman concerned about others,” Little said.
And while the two knew each other very well, Little still continues to learn things about Cheney — such as the fact he held a black belt in karate. It would have come in handy during a heated discussion with a difficult VA director, he said.
“I know the argument would have gone our way if I would have whispered in the director’s ear, ‘You know, that Mel has a black belt.’”
Hutch Hutcheson, of Vietnam Veteran’s of America, Chapter 805, served as chaplain at the funeral.
“Being a veteran is something earned and can never be taken away,” Hutcheson said.
This particular phrase came from a conversation he had with his mother in 1966, after he returned from Vietnam and was in the process of finding a job.
Following Hutcheson’s reading, the three rifle volleys began in honor of Cheney.
“A constant source of pride to him was his family and his service to America,” Little said.
Cheney died last week at the age of 71.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
