In August of 1966, the U.S. Army assigned me to USAG Hanau in Hanau, Germany; 4,113 miles away from my hometown of Warren, Ohio. Working for a helicopter group and playing baseball and football for the U.S. Army led me to all corners of Germany — the Alps, Central Uplands and the Plains. Medieval castles, riverboat cruises, farmers’ markets, and the Oktoberfest in Munich satisfied my traveler’s needs.
Two weeks before Christmas I faced some unforeseen anxiety. I hoped my new escapades would cure my sadness and loneliness about my recent broken marital engagement and being so far away from home.
It didn’t work.
I watched some soldiers hang pine boughs festoons on window frames and tinsel from the arches. Red and green lights sparkled everywhere I looked. Many GIs made plans to visit Amsterdam. Snow fell in large flakes from the gloomy sky. Soon Christmas would be here.
Reading letters from home only made me more homesick because they evoked memories of past Christmases. In my hometown, my friends and I would shop for Christmas gifts. Afterward, we visited each other’s homes, drank Christmas grog and feasted on Romanian goodies: cheese crackers, mushroom fritters, fish meatballs, polenta balls and donuts. We talked about the upcoming military draft and where we might end up.
The downtown scene exhibited the beautifully decorated storefronts of Sears, Woolworth’s, Strouss’ and Klivan’s Jewelry. The community brass band played “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and other traditional Christmas songs. Snow fell to the frozen ground, blanketing the entire area. Kids yelled, grabbed rear car bumpers, and frolicked while being towed over icy roads.
Orthodox church members, including me, loved the tradition of caroling. Four or five parishioners received their list of homes, piled into a car and set off. At each home, the residents greeted us with nut and poppy seed rolls, almond balls, thumbprint cookies filled with fruit, pumpkin bars and non-yeast beignets. They offered us old family crystal glasses filled to the brim with wine or whiskey. No one checked our ages at these soirees.
I yearned for those times with my friends.
On Christmas Eve this year, my best pal Brian and I lined up at the mess hall for dinner. The room contained few decorations — a couple of pine bough garlands, a string of red and green lights — and fewer soldiers. The cook outdid himself with his offerings of soup with large chunks of turkey, ham covered with pineapple rings, cornbread stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes swimming in butter. For dessert, he served pumpkin, cherry, apple and rhubarb pies.
Brian and I talked about how being there felt depressing and how much we missed family and friends at home.
A few weeks earlier, he celebrated Hanukkah, his Jewish holiday, and invited me to take part in his festivities. We attended a service in the local synagogue. Chanted blessings in Hebrew filled the room. Afterward, we retired to the social hall and ate latkes with applesauce and sour cream, chicken livers and pickled herring. I enjoyed watching children play a game involving a dreidel, a spinning top with a different Hebrew letter inscribed on each of its four sides. Each player bets a chocolate coin or a penny and spins the top to determine the winner.
In return, I asked him to join me in my limited Christmas celebration.
Our team leader Sergeant Frederick, referred to as The Sarge, startled us with a tap on our shoulders. “Hi, aren’t you going home for the holidays?”
“Why aren’t you at home?” we asked in unison.
“Some paperwork kept me here a little longer,” he said. “Want to come home with me?”
“Hell, yes,” we said with excitement.
What a thoughtful, kind gesture to offer some lonely soldiers to share the holiday with him and his family. My spirits lifted and looking at my bud’s smile, I knew he felt the same way.
The Sarge and his family greeted us as we walked into the off-base home.
“Brian, John, I’d like you to meet my wife Graci and my kids Tod and Ronnie,” said The Sarge.
“Nice to meet you.” We accepted Graci’s extended hand.
I squatted down in front of the kids. “How old are you?”
Ronnie smiled. “I’m six, and my brother is only four.”
Tod held up four fingers and giggled.
The aroma of pine assaulted my nose. A Christmas tree decorated with shiny silver bulbs and a handmade red paper chain sat in one corner. Beautiful wrapped gifts lay under it. The festive pajama-clad children offered to show them to us.
The dining room table, covered with a red tablecloth, overflowed with a mix of German and American cuisine — sauerbraten, spaetzles, dumplings, homemade pizza and fried chicken. My stomach rumbled with pleasure as I piled some of everything on my plate. Gratitude filled my heart.
Later, I discovered they planned this visit.
The kids’ bedtime soon rolled around, and The Sarge carried them off to their bedroom. During his absence, Graci told us how he appreciated our work as soldiers because we always stayed ready for any upcoming task, and he wanted to show his appreciation for our hard work and loyalty.
What a great evening.
After the children fell asleep with dreams of the arrival of Weihnachtsmann (Father Christmas) in their heads, The Sarge brought out some peppermint schnapps. The four of us drained the decanter in no time. We chatted about previous home life and holidays and about how during that time of year, Christmas can be difficult for those who were away from family.
Graci asked Brian to tell us about Hanukkah. He explained that the holiday celebrates the Israelites’ reclaiming Jerusalem in the second century BCE when the Seleucid Greek ruled. For eight days, Jewish people sang, prayed, played games and lit a candle on the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum, symbolizing the lamp used in the ancient Holy Temple in Jerusalem. The ninth branch held a candle called shamash (helper or servant) used to light the others. The three of us learned a lot about the Jewish faith that night.
Time flew by and the clock struck 11 p.m. We missed our bus because, due to the holiday, it didn’t run all night as usual. Now we needed to catch a cab to our kaserne (barracks) located twenty kilometers away.
Armed with the family’s gift of cognac, we thanked them for a great evening, wished them a Merry Christmas, then departed onto the snow-covered street. The moon sparkled on the glistening snow, which was void of automobile tracks. We looked at each other in surprise. This meant no taxis either due to the holiday schedule. We, two wise men on Christmas Eve, needed to travel by foot afar.
Shivering, we stomped through five inches of snow. At a bridge with an incline, we heard sounds below. After traversing to the end, we leaped over some shrubs and landed on a wide walkway beneath the overpass. We got closer, and the volume increased. A group of people came around the corner. Twenty-five people sang, one dude strummed a guitar and a drummer beat on bongos. Numerous bottles of white wine in brown paper bags circulated among them.
A shout rang out, “GI’s, come join us.”
I guess our short haircuts and GI-issue dress shoes gave us away.
Brian said, “I think this is better than facing a long hike.”
I agreed, my voice waiving with concern.
“What’s going on?” we asked.
A tall, blonde woman said, “It is a holiday hootenanny.”
Someone sporting a beret said, “Reunion de chanteurs folk!”
“Where did you all come from?” Brian asked.
The drummer said, “Six of us started the celebration, and more and more people joined, like you two.”
What an eclectic gathering of revelers!
Soon they drank all the bottles of wine and a local German guy shouted, “I will be back with more.”
I remembered the bottle of cognac The Sarge and his family gave us for Christmas. Withdrawing it from the inside pocket of my London Fog topcoat, I downed a swallow and passed it around. I never saw the bottle again.
The music filled the air with loud pounding rhythms. One couple sang reggae songs from the Caribbean. One man beat on the bongo. They sang in French, Ukrainian and German. Though I couldn’t understand the words, I recognized the melodies of familiar Christmas carols. “Silent Night” filled the air often. At midnight, local church bells tolled, and the music ceased.
One of the revelers yelled out, “Jesus is born.”
At that point, the renditions turned soothing and calm. The crowd became solemn in their remembrance of the birth of Jesus. This merriment continued until about two o’clock. Then the crowd began to disperse. While chatting with some, we realized we still had no way to get back to the barracks.
One woman outfitted in a full-length, hooded leather coat and a silk gold-and-silver scarf said she could give us a ride. Not knowing what to expect, Brian, four partiers and I followed her, trudging through the deepening snow. She mumbled something about seven people fitting in her car. At last, we reached her Mercedes Benz limousine.
“Holy Molies!” someone said.
The woman in the leather coat explained, “It’s an executive model owned by my company.”
No problem, this beauty had plenty of room for seven passengers, including the driver. I’ll never forget sliding across those rich, soft black leather seats. This sure beat riding in a bus or cab.
She drove with all the windows down, negotiating the deep snow. We sang “Jingle Bells” over and over in loud intoxicated voices. All the while, the wipers steadily removed the large, crystal-like snowflakes.
She decided to take us soldiers home first, and everyone agreed. At four in the morning, our party pulled into the parking area of the kaserne. One of the passengers, a Ukrainian, pulled a scotch bottle from a compartment, held it up, and beamed.
The woman in the leather coat said, “Open it up.”
A 30 year old German office worker with a guitar by her side said, “I need sleep. Ich bin fertig.” She was finished.
All of us agreed, but we continued to talk.
At six o’clock, an MP (military police) knocked on the window. “Your party is over. Breakfast starts in the mess hall in a few minutes. Merry Christmas!” He saluted with his nightstick and walked away.
Everyone in the limousine said goodbye, best wishes and a Happy New Year.
Though at the start of the day I felt depressed and lonely, it turned into a great and memorable time. Brian and I talked about our adventure and smiled, but something bothered us. No one exchanged addresses; a reunion with that eclectic group would have been fun.
Those sounds from under the bridge still resonate in my mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.