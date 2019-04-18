Twenty-eight veterans whose remains have waited unclaimed at a Roseburg funeral home, some for as many as 44 years, will be transported Friday morning to the Douglas County Courthouse. They will be stored there until memorial services with full military honors can be held, beginning May 14.
Four of the men served in World War I, and about half served in World War II. Four were born before 1900. Most of these veterans died in the 1970s and 1980s.
Friday, the remains will travel by hearse with a police escort to the courthouse, where they will be received by Douglas County Veterans Service Office Director Mary Newman-Keyes.
A short ceremony will be conducted prior to removal of the cremains from the transporting hearse. The road will be blocked off for the event.
For the full story, check The News-Review's website Friday and the Saturday edition of the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.