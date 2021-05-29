Former Roseburg VA Medical Center Director Dave Whitmer has retired from the VA early following controversy about discipline of a former surgeon here.
Whitmer served as interim director here for most of 2018. He was brought in as a fixer, tasked with turning around a VA that was struggling with problem managers, low staff morale and allegations of bullying and whistle-blower retaliation.
That was also the year that the VA Office of the Medical Inspector mandated that several officials be removed from supervisory responsibility, including former Chief of Surgery Dinesh Ranjan, who had stepped down and been reassigned in January of that year.
Whitmer said Wednesday in an open letter via email to staff members at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia that his departure was related to his discipline of a surgeon for allegedly providing false testimony in an Equal Employment Opportunity case. He did not name the surgeon.
The News-Review received a copy of the letter on Friday.
According to Whitmer's letter, the surgeon's testimony led to a substantial payout to another doctor.
Whitmer said that he had disciplined the surgeon on the advice of the VA Office of General Counsel. He also said he proposed the surgeon's suspension.
Years later, in December 2020, the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection notified Whitmer it was investigating the matter.
The VA Office of Resolution Management then called for disciplinary action against Whitmer for proposing the surgeon be suspended.
The reason given was the surgeon had filed an unrelated Equal Employment Opportunity case that was pending at the time.
Because of that case, the Office of Resolution Management argued the proposed suspension amounted to retaliation against the surgeon.
Whitmer said he received two disciplinary notices over the incident within three months. The first, he said, he didn't challenge because the punishment only involved four hours of training. The second he did challenge.
"My defense of the second action successfully mitigated that discipline to a lesser charge, but the sting of having that disciplinary action in my official personnel file while all of my attention was on our COVID response was profound," he said in the letter.
He said until then in his 30-year career in public service he never had any discipline proposed against him. It made no sense to him, he said, that it happened twice in three months and that both of those occurred years after the incident.
"This was deeply troubling to me and caused me to rethink my future at the VA," he said.
While he was considering leaving, he received a job offer from the private sector and decided to accept it, he said.
Thursday was Whitmer's last day at the VA.
Reached by phone on Friday, Whitmer told The News-Review he wasn't sure how much he could say about the incidents that led to his retirement, other than what was in his letter.
"I felt like I couldn't lead with confidence knowing that I had two (Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection) strikes against me and not knowing when a third could happen," he said of his decision to retire early.
He said his new job is as a chief strategy officer for DSS Inc., an information-technology integration company based in his home state of Florida.
"I'm more focused on the door that's been opened to me than the one that's been closed," Whitmer said.
