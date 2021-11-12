Frank Moore, legendary fly fisherman, conservationist and World War II veteran, received a Quilt of Valor at a ceremony Thursday at the Sutherlin Library.
His wife and fellow conservationist Jeanne Moore also received a quilt Thursday. Hers was from the Sutherlin Library in honor of her support for her husband and contributions to the community.
Pam Shoemaker, a representative of the Quilts of Valor program and chairperson of the Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild, which made Frank Moore's quilt, said the purpose of the Quilts of Valor is to honor veterans' service and to provide comfort to them, "just to know that there are people that care, care what they did and still care about them."
Moore joined the Army in 1942 and served in the D-Day invasion in Normandy. His love of fly fishing led him to found the Steamboat Inn, along with Jeanne Moore and to help preserve the North Umpqua fishery for future generations.
Shoemaker said at the ceremony that Quilts of Valor founder Catherine Roberts created the organization after she had a dream while her son was deployed in Iraq.
She saw a young man sitting on his bed in despair with his war demons dragging him down. Then she saw him wrapped in a quilt and his demeanor changed to one of hope.
"I love that story," Shoemaker said. She said since then 275,000 veterans across the country have been honored with handcrafted quilts, made by volunteers.
"We hope when you experience dark times or need the warmth of a grateful hug you will wrap your quilt around you so it can provide the comfort we have sown into every seam," she told Frank Moore.
She asked him if he would like a hug as he was wrapped in his quilt.
"Absolutely," Moore said emphatically.
Nancy Anderson, a volunteer with the Sutherlin Library, made Jeanne Moore's quilt, which featured a beautiful panel drawing of a river scene that looked much like the North Umpqua and triangles that fortuitously seemed to form "M"s for Moore.
Jeanne Moore was instrumental in the Glide Wildflower Show and has been a pillar of support for her husband, Anderson said.
"The wife of an ardent fisherman, Jeanne's newspaper ad published in 1946 made me smile, 'Lost one owner and manager of Moore's Cafe, last seen up the North Umpqua River,'" she said at Thursday's ceremony.
"Sutherlin Library wants to present you with a quilt in honor of your lifetime service and commitment," she said.
Mark Anderson, retired teacher and Nancy's husband, brought a display of fly fishing equipment used over the years, from an early bamboo rod to fiberglass and graphite rods.
"I thought Frank would appreciate the difference of how the sport has changed in his lifetime," he said prior to the ceremony.
Mark Anderson, who also loves fly fishing and found it a helpful pastime during the pandemic, said Frank Moore is an "institution around here."
Frank Moore said after the service his red, white and blue quilt is "unbelievable."
"The work that has gone into that is, all I can say is wow. Yep, it's a beautiful thing," he said.
He said Jeanne Moore matches her quilt.
"She's beautiful. The quilt's beautiful," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.