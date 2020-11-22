Source One Serenity, a nonprofit for veterans, will hold a community meeting online at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 to talk about its worm farm recycling program.

The nonprofit plans to create a worm farm to process food waste from local grocery stores and restaurants into soil amendment that will be sold to gardeners and farmers. The funds would go toward the nonprofit's programs, including teaching veterans fly fishing and fly tying and holding outdoor activities and retreats for them.

The proposal is to create the worm farm at Douglas County's Glide transfer station, but the federal government requires Source One Serenity to hold a community meeting for residents within a half mile of the project. Those residents were notified by mail, but all community members are welcome to participate.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually.

The link to attend the community meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85425428012?pwd=cEhoamg1NFAvUnFXdWhiZkpCbU5EUT09. This link is also available on our website www.healterra.org.

Information: 541-580-5655 or elena@sourceoneserenity.org.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

The association between worms and fly-tying is made clear in terminology I learned many years ago: Garden Hackle

