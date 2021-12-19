Hundreds of people gathered at Roseburg National Cemetery on Saturday to lay wreaths on the graves of those who served.
Following the final notes from a bagpipe, which concluded the opening ceremony to honor fallen veterans, a procession of people moved toward organizers who handed out a total of 1,000 wreaths. Some entire families walked toward graves with wreaths in hand, while some other individuals loaded up their forearms with several rings of bristle.
Tom McNamara and his wife, Honey, of Roseburg, decided to come out for the first time and donated wreaths for the event. They said it was nice to see all of the people out that day.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” Tom McNamara said.
Tim Pruett, of Roseburg, said he came out to pay tribute to his uncle — who served as a diver in the Navy for 21 years — along with all the others who made sacrifices during their service.
“These people fought for our freedom,” Pruett said. “Some of them died for our freedom. But they put their lives on the line so ours wouldn’t have to be.”
As the crowd began to disperse, a few people, such as Betsy Jolly, of Roseburg, and her friend continued to linger near the headstones where they paid close attention to every detail — from every inscription on marble to coins left by other veterans.
While laying wreaths, Jolly said she noticed one particular headstone with the name written on the back. After further inspection, she learned it wasn’t backwards, but instead had inscriptions on both sides for a husband and wife who both served in Korea.
“That’s probably where they met,” Jolly said. “And if you look, it says they were together for 44 years.”
Growing up with a dad in the Navy has reinforced the importance of honoring veterans, she said.
While delays from the pandemic hindered the number of wreaths obtained, organizers hope by starting efforts early next year they will be able to get 6,500 wreaths next year for all those interred at the cemetery.
National Guard member, William Dewbre, of Coos Bay, said since enlisting he has a deeper appreciation for these kinds of events.
“This is always important for the remembrance of the people who did go out and fight for us,” Dewbre said. “That’s the biggest thing: remember, remember, remember.”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.