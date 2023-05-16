CLACKAMAS — Oregon’s past and present will come together at the Oregon Military Museum’s Living History Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday with historical reenactments, dynamic displays and interactive engagements.
The event will be free for all ages.
Living History Day, aligned with Armed Forces Day, is a festival of living, breathing history, celebrating Oregon’s rich history of service and those who helped shape Oregon’s military legacy.
Living History Day participants include: Association of the United States Army, Columbia River; Clackamas County Heritage Council; Clackamas County Historical Society; Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Military Vehicles Collectors Club of Oregon; Old Aurora Colony Museum; Oregon Military Department Cultural Resource Program; Oregon National Guard Recruitment; Oregon State Archives; Oregon Youth Challenge Program; Pacific Northwest Historical Group, Vietnam; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Col. Baker Camp #6; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District; and Washington Civil War Association, 26th NY Colored Regiment.
The event kicks off OMM’s Historic Park season, which will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Veterans Day at Camp Withycombe, 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas. Visitors can experience the Quartermaster Storehouse which tells the story of the Oregon National Guard’s early years of training and supply distribution, the Battery A Field Artillery Horse Barn showcasing Battery A and 100 years of field artillery, the outdoor display of tracked vehicles covering multiple conflicts, and special events throughout the year.
