Gifts for the children of veterans and those serving in the military will be distributed at the Roseburg National Guard Armory starting Monday.

Operation Home Front has collected the toys from Dollar Tree customers in Winston, Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin.

Military service persons and veterans will be able to shop for the toys from Monday through Thursday at the Roseburg National Guard Armory, 111 General Ave.

The shop will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Information: 503-504-8198

