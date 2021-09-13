ELKTON — Vietnam veteran Charles Schultz’s face will be up on the big screen as he’s introduced to the crowd at the Sept. 18 University of Oregon Ducks football game against the Stony Brook University Seawolves.
Schultz is being honored for his Army service during 1966-1967. He served in combat and was awarded two bronze stars.
Schultz is an avid Ducks fan and has bought season tickets for the Ducks football games every year since 1985.
“I’ve only missed one home game of the Ducks in 35 years,” he said.
That missed game was back in the early 2000s, the weekend his niece got married in Texas.
Schultz grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota but decided he wanted a college education. He graduated from Concordia College in Minnesota with degrees in political science and history in 1965 and shortly afterward married his first wife, Pat.
At the time of their wedding, married men received deferments from the draft. But two weeks later, the rules had changed and Schultz was drafted.
He served as a combat soldier in an artillery battery, which served in the Iron Triangle north of Saigon, as well as along the border with Cambodia.
One night, his unit was marooned in the middle of a rice paddy when some monsoon rains came in and they couldn’t get their heavy equipment out.
Engineers worked to build a road into their location, and they waited for quite a while.
He felt like they were a target for the Viet Cong, and without much support.
“Finally we got hit one night real bad and we had 33 guys that got wounded and seven guys got killed because over half our unit was incapacitated. I got involved getting the guys out. It was a tough situation,” he said.
He felt responsible for the other soldiers, many of whom were a few years younger than him.
“I just wanted to see everybody get home, including myself,” he said.
Schultz said he doesn’t regret serving in Vietnam.
“I gained a real thorough appreciation for life,” he said.
It still bothers him, though, that many of the young men he saw killed never had the same opportunity to experience all the things he has.
“I’ve had a good time in my life, I’ve done lots of things,” he said.
Schultz particularly enjoys skiing and fishing.
He said he’s made several trips to Europe, skied in the Alps, island-hopped by boat in Croatia and skied and fished all over the Western United States.
He’s been on six continents, including Antarctica eight years ago. He hasn’t visited Australia yet, but it’s on his bucket list.
“That’s not bad for this poor farm kid from Minnesota,” he said.
He said the war did affect his relationships. He has divorced twice and been single for 25 years, he said.
“I enjoy my independence,” he said.
After his military service, Schultz worked in agribusiness management in Montana. He moved to Eugene in 1984 and then to Elkton in 2008.
He lives along the Umpqua River west of Elkton and spends plenty of time fishing.
He likes living in Douglas County because there are so many fellow veterans here.
“Being in the Roseburg area, there’s lots of veterans and they understand what I’m talking about,” he said.
Some of his family members have followed him to Oregon. He has a daughter living in Coos Bay and his sister Gayle Schultz lives in Roseburg.
It was Gayle Schultz who put his name forward for the upcoming game.
“She gathered the information from me, a brief background and so forth, so they said, ‘Oh, we’d love to introduce him,’” he said.
He said from what he’s seen done for other veterans, he’s expecting the event to be short.
“I”ll be in the corner of the end zone some place, and then they’ll introduce me to the crowd and everybody will stand up and applaud, and at that time it goes right on the big screen as well,” he said.
