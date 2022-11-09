Douglas County voters widely threw their support behind an initiative to fully restore services at the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
Preliminary results from Tuesday's general election, which were updated Wednesday morning, shows that 92.5% of voters said the services should be restored, while 7.5% said services should not be restored.
"In some of our pre-election discussions, it was speculated that 80% would be proof that Douglas County truly wants the services of the Roseburg VA restored," Jim Little, a local veteran backing the initiative, said. "90+% is amazing and verifies what veterans have always known: Douglas County loves and honors the veterans of our county."
Douglas County Commissioners placed the advisory question on the ballot to gauge voter opinion on the matter. Local veterans plan to use the results from this ballot measure to lobby for more services at a national level.
"Sacrifice without remembrance is meaningless. The many veterans who have sacrificed their health defending our way of life should never be forgotten," Little said. "This affirmative vote will now give those who have tried for years to get the attention of the VA and our elected officials the proof and verification we can now use to hold up in front of them."
"The numbers bring tears of hope to my eyes," veteran Bill Mixon said."We appreciate (voters') support and hopefully, we will continue to gain ground in our campaign to restore the services we were promised when we went into the service."
The unofficial final results will be released by 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Official certified results will be available between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.
Tiffany Coleman is The News-Review’s managing editor. She can be reached at tcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
