Volunteers will lay 1,000 Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the Roseburg National Cemetery on Saturday.
The event will begin with a ceremony honoring fallen veterans at 9 a.m. Saturday at the flagpole at the Roseburg National Cemetery next to the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Immediately following the Saturday morning ceremony, the volunteers will take the wreaths and place them on veteran graves. Wreaths will be placed both at the cemetery annex and the older veterans cemetery on Harvard Avenue.
Those laying the wreaths speak the name of each veteran out loud in honor of their service and their sacrifice, local organizer John Pierson said.
About 6,500 veterans are buried at the Roseburg National Cemetery. Pierson said he was originally hoping to have enough wreaths to place one at every grave.
With the pandemic creating delays, organizers didn't meet that goal this time around, but Pierson said next year's organizational efforts will begin in January or February and the 6,500 wreaths will again be the goal.
Pierson said the motto of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.
"Remember all those that have fallen, honor all those that have served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom, and of course that’s a big one and that’s why I want to get as many kids involved in this as we can," Pierson said.
He said he wanted to get the word out that any kids or other volunteers, wanting to help are welcome to show up for the 9 a.m. ceremony and place wreaths on graves afterward.
