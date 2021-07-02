American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford assured local veterans Thursday that the American Legion will continue to advocate for expansion of services at the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
“We continue to promote fully funding the VA. That’s always been one of our major points of emphasis,” he said.
Oxford spoke to a small gathering of veterans at the American Legion Post 16 on Thursday in Roseburg. He had been in Oregon since Monday, on part of a whirlwind tour of the state, and planned to visit the Roseburg VA Medical Center Friday.
He visited Washington last week and planned to travel around North Dakota after his Oregon tour.
“We’re just hopscotching back and forth across the country,” he said.
Oxford said the American Legion was founded by World War I veterans in 1919. Its purpose was to advocate for veterans to receive benefits and a medical system for their treatment.
Oxford said the American Legion considers the VA the best place for veterans to receive care.
“They speak the same language. They’re the most experienced and the most dedicated to veterans in their services,” he said.
Today, the VA is becoming an integrated system, he said.
“We’ve got to continue to support it and make sure the VA funds our medical centers,” he said.
Other needs like community health care, virtual care and care for women veterans must also be supported, he said.
He said he recently met with the current national VA director and said he “said all the right things.”
“We totally agree on what his mission is and what we need to do, too, is support his mission. As we move forward we are continuing to develop our relationship with the current administration, so I would say things look good as far as the VA goes,” he said.
Another priority for the American Legion is to help reduce veteran suicide.
“We still have approximately 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Even one is a travesty,” he said.
He said about two-thirds of those 20 are not enrolled in the VA medical system. So just one-third have access to the help they could have received there.
He said it’s important to ask and make sure that every veteran is signed up at the VA.
Oxford sounded a hopeful note in response to a question on veteran homelessness.
“If there is a homeless veteran out there that wants a place to live we can provide it,” he said.
That includes a place to stay for the night or a place to live long-term, he said.
In addition to ensuring veterans receive benefits and care, other priorities Oxford mentioned are support for strong national security from threats that include cyberattacks and terrorism, encouraging American patriotism, and creating the leaders of tomorrow through youth programs like baseball and the Boys Nation and Girls Nation mock government educational programs.
Former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton and former Vice President Mike Pence all participated in American Legion youth programs. So did “the greatest basketball player who ever dribbled a basketball,” Michael Jordan, Oxford said.
Oxford is a native of Lenoir, North Carolina. He served as an aviation electronic technician in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After being discharged as a sergeant in 1970, he joined the North Carolina National Guard. He then attended officer’s candidate school and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.
He is also a former mayor of Cajah’s Mountain, North Carolina. He’s been a member of the American Legion since 1986 and served in many Legion positions prior to being named National Commander.
Oxford is the 101st national commander to head up the 102-year-old organization, which has 1.7 million members.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford’s term as national commander lasted two years instead of the usual one. Now, there are 63 days to go before the next national commander is chosen.
Oxford said the COVID-19 pandemic caused losses and isolation as well as the closure of some posts and cancellation of youth programs.
“In spite of what COVID did to us last year, the American Legion is still here, just as valuable, just as relevant as we’ve ever been and we’ll continue to be,” he said.
(1) comment
I have a special regard for "mustangs" like Oxford: people who started off in the enlisted ranks and became commissioned officers. They were among those I most admired, including my own father and General Shalikashvili, the SACEUR when I was stationed at SHAPE.
But "expansion" of services at the VA has to be driven by reason, and not by expansion for its own sake. Every service needs to be justified by workload, so we do not have physicians, nurses, and others endangering patients because their skills don't remain sharp; it takes a big workload to justify an ICU or Emergency Department, and the closures at our VA were reasonable.
