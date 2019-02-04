Walla Walla Veterans Affairs Medical Center Interim Director Keith Allen has been named as the new permanent director for the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Allen has been with the VA for 13 years. Prior to his Walla Walla appointment, Allen was deputy director at the Puget Sound VA in Seattle. He has also held VA positions in Tampa, Florida, including general engineer, chief of projects section and chief of maintenance and operations.
“We are excited to bring Mr. Allen on board as the new director of the VA Roseburg Healthcare System,” Michael J. Murphy, the director of the regional Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 that oversees the Roseburg VA, said in a written statement. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve."
Allen is a veteran, who served in the U.S. Army infantry. After leaving the Army, he worked 19 years for the U.S. Postal Service.
Allen holds a master's degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts.
Allen will take over from Interim Director Kevin Forrest on March 17.
Forrest took over last month for the previous interim director, Dave Whitmer, who in turn took over about a year ago from former director Doug Paxton. Paxton stepped down following an investigation that found the VA suffered from a toxic management culture.
At the time, the Roseburg VA was ranked a one-star facility, the VA's lowest rating, and was on the VA's high-risk list. Under Whitmer's watch, it was moved off the high-risk list and raised to two stars.
The Walla Walla medical center has faced similar problems. It was a one-star facility on the high-risk list, and upped to two stars under Allen's watch.
