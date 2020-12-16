Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 will hold its Operation Homefront toy giveaway for children of veterans this week.
The event will be at the VFW Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Roseburg.
The VFW has enough toys to give away to up to 496 families. Participants should bring identification showing they are military or veteran families.
The event is sponsored by local Dollar Trees.
