People gathered on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Friday to bring attention to the advisory question on the ballot for all Douglas County voters that asks whether services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.
Around 50 people showed up for the protest, which took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman was also in attendance to continue showing his support for the veterans, according to News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN News Director Kyle Bailey.
Freeman told The News-Review on Tuesday that he felt the country was not holding up its end of the bargain by not providing adequate medical care to people who put their lives on the line for the country. Freeman is the veterans liaison for the Douglas County Commissioners.
Veterans have been vocal about their concerns that the Roseburg VA no longer has services such as an emergency room and PTSD services, while other services are only available at locations in Eugene or White City.
A spokesperson for the Roseburg VA told The News-Review that services had not been eliminated, but now offered in by other providers in the Roseburg area as well as the White City VA.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Nov. 8. They can be mailed in or submitted at a local drop box.
