For the first time in Roseburg's history and in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, various veteran leaders and county officials gathered outside of the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon to honor those who did not return from war.
“This day is extremely important to veterans. This is the first time Douglas County has done this for Douglas county’s sons,” said U.S. Navy veteran Jim Little. “I served in the Navy for 30 years and had 42 shipmates that did not return home. Many of them were lost at sea. I think of them when we do this service.”
As Little led the ceremony, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman gave a speech stressing the importance of remembering the more than 140,000 former American prisoners of war and the 80,000 soldiers who remain missing.
Linda Moreau was a guest speaker in Friday's ceremony stating the importance of these soldiers. Moreau's journey in finding her own brother, Mickey, has been lifelong. Her brother fought in the Vietnam war as an aircraft commander. According to Moreau, he was a passenger in the very last helicopter to be shot down during the war.
Having visited Vietnam 12 times since 1996, Moreau remains determined to find her brother's remains. She hopes a trip in January will be the revelation she has spent her life searching for and one that extends beyond finding her brother but for other families in search of loved ones too.
"I have always said that I don't leave any stone unturned and I mean it. That's the driving force behind my 12 trips to Vietnam and there is a special group of passionate and dedicated individuals and organizations across the United States that feel the same way and we have united," Moreau said.
Moreau went on to say her partnership with Tours of Duty and other veterans have allowed her to make her next trip possible. Moreau believes she has found the location of her brother's remains and hopes to finish what she started 27 years ago.
Starting with President Jimmy Carter in 1979, POW/MIA Recognition Day is held the third Friday of September. Each subsequent President has signed a proclamation commemorating the day in honor of any prisoner of war or soldier who went missing in action.
"On this day, may we recommit to our search efforts for all those missing and unaccounted for, as well as our support for their families. May we honor the remarkable bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to service of former prisoners of war. And may we continue to keep the flame of liberty burning bright and continue working toward a more perfect Union for which our service members sacrifice so much," President Joe Biden said Friday.
Rick Sciapiti is responsible for the discovery of the seven Douglas County soldiers honored at Friday's ceremony.
“I think they have already been identified for our county. I noticed in doing the research in locating the seven that we have, when you go back beyond World War II and World War I the information starts getting more sparse,” Sciapiti said.
Sciapiti said because there is no digital trail to follow, information is hard to come by because everything back then was filed analog. However, Sciapiti is confident that he has found all the POW/MIA soldiers there are to find in Douglas County.
For those who wish to donate to Moreau's mission in finding her brother's remains you can donate to her Gofundme page: tinyurl.com/47wzrp2b. Funds raised will go towards airfare, visa fees, lodging, food and other expenses required for travel.
